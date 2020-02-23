LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $265,456.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $265,456.00 and $53,126.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00463020 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012497 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.