LockTrip Trading Down 6% This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $6,763.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004440 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016348 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

