Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $104,450.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,863.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.02730837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.03986686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00794994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00846648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00097375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00634219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,062,833 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

