Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0248 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $24.01 million and $5.92 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DEx.top, Tidex and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,057,786 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, LATOKEN, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Coinbe, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Allbit, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

