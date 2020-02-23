Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.77 million and $41.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.