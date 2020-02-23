Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

