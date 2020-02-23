Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,299,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

FAST opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

