Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 65,211 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.