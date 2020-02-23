Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 8,490 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,626 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.28% of Hanger worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 548.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 206,024 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hanger by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,338 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanger by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Hanger by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $24.64 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

