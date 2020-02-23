Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $19,458,128. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

