Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in UGI by 134.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.28 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

