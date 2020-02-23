Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LTC Properties worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. CWM LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 33.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in LTC Properties by 248.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

