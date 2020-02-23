Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axis Capital worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axis Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 332,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 199,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $63.08 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. UBS Group upped their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

