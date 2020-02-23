Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

