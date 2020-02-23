Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

