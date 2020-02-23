Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,128 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $235,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $390.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

