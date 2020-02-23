Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brady worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $19,581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Brady by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brady by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Brady Corp has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,173.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

