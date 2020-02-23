Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CSW Industrials worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Sidoti lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

