Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corecivic worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Corecivic by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Corecivic by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 343,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 160,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

