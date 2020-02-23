Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

