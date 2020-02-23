Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.92 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $181,404.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

