Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,274 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

