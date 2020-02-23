Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 222.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

