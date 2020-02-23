Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.35 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.