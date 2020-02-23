Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $33.15 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.