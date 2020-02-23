Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 364.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 267,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 208,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

