Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

