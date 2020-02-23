Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 578.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $237,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.