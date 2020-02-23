Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,158 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 148,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFA opened at $7.90 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

