Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

