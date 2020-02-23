Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sanmina worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $29.92 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

