Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

