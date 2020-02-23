Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5,149.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

