Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 19,369 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

