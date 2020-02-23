Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 20,569 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 67.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

