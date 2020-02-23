Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,360 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $110.95 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

