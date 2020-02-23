Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 331.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,603 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $16.10 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

