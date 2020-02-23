Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

