Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of National General worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National General by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NGHC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

