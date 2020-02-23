Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Deluxe worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLX. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.