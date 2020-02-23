Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 378,840 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NYSE XEL opened at $70.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

