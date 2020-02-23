Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

