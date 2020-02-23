Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,182 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Macerich worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4,159.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 49.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 56.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Macerich by 34.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $662,615. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

