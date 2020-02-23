Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Jack in the Box worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.