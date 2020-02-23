Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 300,414 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,414 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

