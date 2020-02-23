Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,600,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.