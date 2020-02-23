Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 436,356 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 436,356 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

