Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 43,736 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,736 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 109.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Avnet by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avnet by 6.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $35.58 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

