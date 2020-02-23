Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 52,236 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,236 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $254.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.00 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

