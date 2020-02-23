Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 62,480 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 104.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 171,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 647,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE BK opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

